CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 1% in August

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 10:00:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 1.905 million units in August this year, down 1.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.8 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics issued by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to August 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 13.472 million units, up 1.9 percent year on year.

In August, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 1.027 million units, up 43.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 17.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to August 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.016 million units, up 35.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

