Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes to Tamar gas field project in southeastern Mediterranean

Friday, 27 January 2023 15:21:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it will supply approximately 155 km of 20” longitudinally submerged arc welded steel pipes to US-based petroleum refineries company Chevron Corporation’s subsidiary Chevron Mediterranean for the Tamar gas field optimization development in the southeastern Mediterranean.

The project will provide critical infrastructure, as it will connect the subsea manifold at a maximum water depth of 1,700 meters to the offshore platform where gas will be processed before being transported to shore in Israel.
 
The pipes will be manufactured in Corinth Pipeworks’ plants in Greece, and installation work will commence according to schedule within 2024. The scope of supply also includes internal and external anticorrosion coating, applied at the same location as pipe manufacturing in Greece.


