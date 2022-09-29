﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Construction starts on 924 projects in China’s Anhui Province on Sept 28

Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:51:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Construction work started on 924 major projects in China’s Anhui Province on September 28, with an overall investment of RMB 802.69 billion ($113 billion), while the annual investment level will reach RMB 69.94 billion ($9.8 billion).

In particular, there were 348 key projects with more than RMB 500 million ($70.3 million) each in investment.

The projects involve manufacturing, infrastructure and other industries, with the investment in manufacturing projects accounting for 53.5 percent of the total investment.

The start of construction work on the projects signals that demand for steel in the province may improve in the rest of the current year.

$1 = RMB 7.1102


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices up from previous day, but down week week amid demand concerns

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China wire rod prices down further, attract demand in SE Asia

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese pipe prices stable trend sideways or down slightly

29 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China HDG prices decline, though local market sees slight rises

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Taigang Stainless Steel to increase investment in Xinhai Industrial by RMB 1.74879 billion

29 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

29 Sep | Steel News

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices move down

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Masteel to carry out maintenance work on bar production line

29 Sep | Steel News

Metso Outotec to supply pelletizing plant to China

29 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices down due to weak local currency, domestic market performs better

28 Sep | Flats and Slab