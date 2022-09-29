Construction starts on 924 projects in China’s Anhui Province on Sept 28

Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:51:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Construction work started on 924 major projects in China’s Anhui Province on September 28, with an overall investment of RMB 802.69 billion ($113 billion), while the annual investment level will reach RMB 69.94 billion ($9.8 billion).

In particular, there were 348 key projects with more than RMB 500 million ($70.3 million) each in investment.

The projects involve manufacturing, infrastructure and other industries, with the investment in manufacturing projects accounting for 53.5 percent of the total investment.

The start of construction work on the projects signals that demand for steel in the province may improve in the rest of the current year.

$1 = RMB 7.1102