Commercial sales of new houses in China down 23.05 percent in 2022

Friday, 30 December 2022 11:47:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The real estate industry in China experienced a difficult year in 2022. Market insiders have forecast that commercial transactions of new housing in China in 2022 will decrease to 1.4 billion square meters, after exceeding 1.7 billion square meters in the previous five years, while the overall value of commercial sales of new houses in China will decline by 23.05 percent in the given year to around RMB 14 trillion ($2.01 trillion).

In 2022, China issued several policies to boost the real estate market, aiming to stabilize its development and leverage its role as a pillar industry in economic development.