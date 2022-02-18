﻿
English
Commercial real estate transaction volume in China to rise 10-15% in 2022

Friday, 18 February 2022 17:36:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

CBRE Group Inc., a global commercial real estate services and investment company, issued a report this week in Shanghai on the prospects for China’s real estate market in 2022, stating that China’s economic growth will gradually return to normal this year, while counter-cyclical regulation and structural transformation will inject new life into the new commercial real estate cycle.

The commercial real estate transaction volume in China will likely rise by 10-15 percent year on year in 2022, exceeding RMB 300 billion ($47.4 billion) for the first time, according to the report.

In 2021, the total commercial real estate transaction volume in China reached RMB 273.0 billion ($43.1 billion), up 33 percent year on year.


