Colombia’s Acerias Paz del Rio extends mining permit for 20 years

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 21:47:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Votarantim-owned Colombian steelmaker Acerias Paz del Rio received a 20-year extension of its government-issued mining permit.

According to Colombian mining agency, ANM, the extended 20-year permit allows Acerias Paz del Rio to continue exploring metallurgical coal in an area near the cities of Socotá, Sativanorte, Sativasur, Socha, Tasco and Samacá.

ANM said the Acerias-owned project meets about 40 percent of the local steel industry demand for the product. The company expects to produce about 8 million mt of metallurgical coal over an undisclosed period. In return for the 20-year mining permit, Acerias will develop social projects.