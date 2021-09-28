﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombia’s Acerias Paz del Rio extends mining permit for 20 years

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 21:47:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Votarantim-owned Colombian steelmaker Acerias Paz del Rio received a 20-year extension of its government-issued mining permit.

According to Colombian mining agency, ANM, the extended 20-year permit allows Acerias Paz del Rio to continue exploring metallurgical coal in an area near the cities of Socotá, Sativanorte, Sativasur, Socha, Tasco and Samacá.

ANM said the Acerias-owned project meets about 40 percent of the local steel industry demand for the product. The company expects to produce about 8 million mt of metallurgical coal over an undisclosed period. In return for the 20-year mining permit, Acerias will develop social projects.


Tags: Colombia  mining  South America  met coke  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
16 Sep

Brazilian regulation allows city of Brumadinho to decide on mining licenses
14 Sep

Usiminas to halt operations at iron ore dam
14 Sep

Vale unveils iron ore capacity guidance for 2021 and 2022
07 Sep

Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits