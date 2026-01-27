Cogne SMP commissions Danieli to supply new forging line in UK

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has signed a contract with Special Melted Products Ltd (SMP), part of the Italian steelmaker Cogne Group, for the supply of a new forging line for special steels to be installed at SMP’s production facility in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. The new line is scheduled to start operation in 2027.

The project covers the supply of a 70-MN hydraulic fast-forging line manufactured in Danieli’s workshops. The output from the new forging line will serve highly regulated, mission-critical sectors, including aerospace, energy and civil nuclear, according to the project scope outlined by Danieli.

Danieli stated that the forging line will incorporate advanced hydraulic and automation systems developed by Danieli Breda, including process simulation tools and predictive maintenance functions, aimed at supporting operational reliability and process control.

According to Danieli, the line has been designed with a compact and robust configuration and will deliver forging forces of up to 70 MN, with stroking rates exceeding 100 cycles per minute. The plantmaker indicated that this design is intended to ensure high productivity while maintaining consistent operational performance.