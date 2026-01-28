Codacons files complaint against Federacciai with Antitrust Authority and EC over Piombino steel hub

The Metinvest-Danieli project for the reconstruction of the Piombino steel hub in Italy has been brought back to the forefront of discussions among local Italian institutions.

As reported by SteelOrbis between 2025 and early 2026 the project for the new Metinvest Adria steel plant at the former Lucchini site in Piombino has made significant progress on the institutional front, though it has not yet moved into the operational construction phase.

The Italian steel producers’ association, Federacciai, had already expressed its skepticism about the need to build a new state-supported hub dedicated to the production of flat steel. As reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in November 2025, Federacciai president Antonio Gozzi had stated, "In addition to the former Ilva, Piombino is another issue. We will not accept the construction of a plant that competes with the former Ilva with public money: the €300 million under the program agreement [Accordo di Programma], plus the SACE guarantee on loans constitute state aids worth €1.5 billion."

The creation of a new electric furnace steel hub would cause, according to Federacciai, a severe shortage of scrap in the Italian domestic market, leading to a further increase in scrap prices.

In sharp contrast to this position, Codacons (Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers) announced on January 27 that it has filed a complaint against Federacciai with the Antitrust Authority and the European Commission in order to "assess the opening of an investigation to evaluate the possible existence of abuse of a dominant position, and deliver the documents to other competent authorities, if necessary", the press release reports.

Codacons underlines that the Metinvest Adria project has not only received the support of institutions, trade unions and trade associations, but has also been officialized by the signing of three fundamental agreements.

In addition, according to Codacons, the project would have a positive impact on Italian national coils production in order to reduce Italy's dependence on imports (which amounted to 11.5 million mt, up 148,000 mt or 1.3 percent year on year), as well as to decrease CO2 emissions in coils production, which would be one-twentieth compared to emissions from blast furnace-based production.

Codacons stated, "Federacciai seems to be trying to protect the advantageous position of a few EAF mills instead of protecting the interests of 30,000 players in the supply chain and therefore of all consumers who will be able to benefit from greater competition when the Piombino plant will start production. A competitive and well-organized steel ecosystem lowers in fact prices and it promotes innovation and quality in many industrial segments, with a positive (direct and indirect) impact on consumers’ daily lives."

The consequences of the Codacons complaint and any checks by the competent authorities in this regard remain to be monitored.