﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CMC to build new micro mill to serve Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest US

Monday, 10 January 2022 22:46:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Commercial Metals Company today announced, as the next phase of its long-term growth strategy, a plan to construct another state-of-the-art micro mill geographically situated to primarily serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-Western United States markets. CMC is currently in the site selection process and exploring several suitable options.

In a press release, Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The recent enactment of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should provide an additional tailwind to what was already an attractive expected return on investment for the project. We anticipate the legislation will stimulate substantial incremental demand for construction steel, particularly in the targeted geographies where core infrastructure is among the oldest in the US."

The company said that once the project is completed, it expects that nearly a third of its North American steel output will be produced in a micro mill.

Following receipt of state and local incentives, permitting, and other necessary approvals, the construction of the planned mill is expected to take roughly two years.


Tags: North America  USA  investments  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Jan

US construction employment increases by 22,000 jobs in December
03 Jan

US construction spending up 0.4 percent in November
16 Dec

US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in November
16 Dec

Northwest Pipe Company increases investment in Utah precast operations
14 Dec

Prices for US construction material soars again in November