CMC obtains air quality permit for upcoming micro mill in Arizona

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 21:54:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company today announced that the Maricopa County Air Quality Department on April 23 granted it an operating air permit, enabling the company to begin construction of its third micro mill, the second at its Mesa, Arizona site.

"Receiving the air permit is an important milestone in our latest micro mill project, which we have named Arizona 2," said Tracy Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "With the permit in hand, we can now begin construction in preparation for installation of the mill equipment, which we ordered last year."

The company anticipates commissioning to occur in spring 2023, and once completed, Arizona 2 will be the first micro mill in the world to produce merchant bar as well as rebar, and will employ the latest in environmentally friendly steelmaking technology. Additionally, the plant's capability to directly connect to an on-site renewable energy source will further enhance the low emissions and highly efficient energy consumption of the micro mill process, CMC said.