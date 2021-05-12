﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CMC obtains air quality permit for upcoming micro mill in Arizona

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 21:54:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Commercial Metals Company today announced that the Maricopa County Air Quality Department on April 23 granted it an operating air permit, enabling the company to begin construction of its third micro mill, the second at its Mesa, Arizona site.

"Receiving the air permit is an important milestone in our latest micro mill project, which we have named Arizona 2," said Tracy Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "With the permit in hand, we can now begin construction in preparation for installation of the mill equipment, which we ordered last year."

The company anticipates commissioning to occur in spring 2023, and once completed, Arizona 2 will be the first micro mill in the world to produce merchant bar as well as rebar, and will employ the latest in environmentally friendly steelmaking technology. Additionally, the plant's capability to directly connect to an on-site renewable energy source will further enhance the low emissions and highly efficient energy consumption of the micro mill process, CMC said.


Tags: USA  North America  rebar  longs  merchant bar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  May

US rebar imports up 65.6 percent in March
03  May

Nucor raises rebar prices by $40/nt
30  Apr

US merchant bar exports up 1.1 percent in February
23  Apr

US beam imports down 6.6 percent in February
20  Apr

US rebar exports down 29.7 percent in February