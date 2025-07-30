 |  Login 
CISA urges steel enterprises to self-regulate production and stabilize steel prices

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 09:57:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Zhao Minge, president of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), stated at the 11th Council Meeting of the Sixth Session of the CISA held at Caofeidian, Tangshan city, in Hebei Province during July 29-30 that in the coming period, the main contradiction in the steel industry will still be the imbalance between supply and demand. 

He stressed that the steel industry should unite its efforts, adopt multiple measures, and focus its efforts on strengthening self-discipline and promote stable, orderly, and high-quality development of the industry.

Mr. Zhao urged steel enterprises to self-regulate production and stabilize steel prices.


