CISA urges Chinese steelmakers to strictly enforce steel export licensing administration system in next phase

In the first six months of 2026, China's steel exports showed an overall trend of declining volumes with stable prices, while billet exports surged significantly, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). Overseas authorities initiated 12 original investigations against Chinese steel products, exerting strong trade friction pressures on the steel industry. In the July-December period, external constraints are set to tighten further, CISA noted, as the EU's new steel safeguard measures reduce quota volumes and introduce the "melting and pouring" rule of origin. Coupled with ongoing global geopolitical disruptions, the export environment is becoming increasingly complicated.

In the next phase, CISA said, it is imperative to strictly enforce the steel export licensing administration system, adhere to the guidelines of "promoting high-end products, stabilizing neighboring markets, and tightening supervision", strengthen industry self-discipline and optimize the export mix. CISA said that efforts should focus on deepening engagement in neighboring and emerging markets, proactively addressing trade frictions and actively aligning with international rules. These measures aim to drive the transition of steel exports toward higher value-added and greener development, ensuring steady and orderly growth.