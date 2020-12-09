CISA: Surging iron ore prices exceed market players’ expectations

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 13:38:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Luo Tiejun, vice president of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), has stated that the sharp rises in import iron ore prices have exceeded market players’ expectations, while increasing the risks for the steel industry, which is not good for the stability of the industrial and supply chains.

On December 8, the import price of 62 percent Fe content iron ore for China rose by $1/mt to $148/mt CFR, with the hike in prices compared to the beginning of the current year exceeding 50 percent, with prices now at their highest level of the past eight years. At the same time, iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) have also hit a record high since listing began. The DCE issued a risk letter on December 4 to remind market participants to strengthen their risk control measures.

Mr. Luo urged the relevant regulatory authorities to intervene, stating that there are artificially created tensions in the market, with the surging import iron ore prices deviating from the supply-demand fundamentals. He also pointed out that the implementation of a dynamic premium system is imminent, which will be beneficial to steelmakers in using futures to control risks.