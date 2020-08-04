﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA: Steel demand in China to rise by 2% in 2020 amid strong H2

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 11:44:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shen Bin, president of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) and chairman of major Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group, stated at a recent CISA meeting in Zhangjiagang in Jiangsu Province that China’s steel consumption will likely amount to 969 million mt in the current year, up 18 million mt or two percent year on year. In particular, in the first half of the current year China’s steel consumption totaled 432 million mt, down 22 million mt or five percent year on year, while this volume will amount to 537 million mt in the second half this year, up 40 million mt or eight percent year on year.

Meanwhile, overall demand for Chinese steel in 2020, including local consumption and exports, will likely reach 993 million mt, down 9 million mt or one percent year on year, Mr. Shen stated.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June
07  Aug

China’s finished steel imports exceed 2.5 million mt in July, exports remain weak
06  Aug

China’s auto vehicle retail sales up nine percent at end of July
30  Jul

Local government land area sold in 100 major Chinese cities up 2.6% in H1