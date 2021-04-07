CISA mills’ steel output down 0.16% in late Mar, their stocks fall 16%

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:54:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late March (March 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2102 million mt, down 0.16 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20).

In mid-March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members had totaled 2.2136 million mt, down 1.46 percent compared to early March (March 1-10).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased sharply in the late March period, reflecting good demand. As of March 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.7068 million mt, decreasing by 2.8021 million mt or 16 percent compared to March 20.

As of March 31, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,725/mt ($724/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 8/mt ($1.2/mt) or 0.17 percent from March 20, according to SteelOrbis’ data.