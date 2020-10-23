﻿
English
CISA mills’ daily steel output rises very slightly in mid-Oct

Friday, 23 October 2020 13:52:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-October (October 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1733 million mt, up 0.14 percent compared to early October (October 1-10).

In early October this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.1703 million mt, down 0.84 percent compared to late September (September 21-30).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased slightly in the given period. As of October 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.6897 million mt, increasing by 96,600 mt or 0.71 percent compared to October 10.

As of October 20, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,843/mt ($576/mt) ex-warehouse, edging down by RMB 14/mt ($2.1/mt) from October 10, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.6703


