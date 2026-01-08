 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 11% in late Dec, stocks also down  

Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:57:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late December (December 21-31) last year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.643 million mt, down 11 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20) last year. 

In mid-December, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.845 million mt, down 1.3 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) last year.  

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of December 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.14 million mt, decreasing by 11.7 percent compared to December 20.

$1 = RMB 7.0197


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

SE Asian billet importers face higher offers, no big delays expected for ex-China material in Jan

08 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-China CRC prices edge up slightly amid better sentiments locally

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 8, 2026

08 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese scrap prices stable, mood improves slightly

07 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia semis prices rise amid bullish China, supply rather limited

07 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese stainless steel prices rise sharply amid nickel price hikes

07 Jan | Flats and Slab

SteelOrbis end-year review: Iron ore market lacks logic in 2025, coking coal based more on fundamentals

07 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 7, 2026

07 Jan | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.5 percent in late December 2025

07 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in late Dec 2025

07 Jan | Steel News