CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 11% in late Dec, stocks also down  

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late December (December 21-31) last year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.643 million mt, down 11 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20) last year.

In mid-December, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.845 million mt, down 1.3 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) last year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of December 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.14 million mt, decreasing by 11.7 percent compared to December 20.

$1 = RMB 7.0197