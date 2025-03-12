 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 30.39 percent in Jan

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 09:56:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore fines, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 30.39 percent, 29.27 percent, 21.14 percent, 24.26 percent and 16.59 percent year on year, while declining by 7.03 percent, 6.24 percent, 0.98 percent, 1.12 percent and 2.07 percent, month on month, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in Apr-Feb FY 2024-25

12 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 10, 2025

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 10, 2025

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 10, 2025

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 10, 2025

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal keeps declining slowly as supply exceeds demand

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

China's coal imports increase by 2.1 percent in January-February

07 Mar | Steel News

Local coke prices in China continue to go down and outlook still negative

28 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 9, 2025

28 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coal ministry not to rush IPO and listing of BCCL

27 Feb | Steel News