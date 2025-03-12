CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 30.39 percent in Jan
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 09:56:25 (GMT+3)
|
Shanghai
In January this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore fines, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 30.39 percent, 29.27 percent, 21.14 percent, 24.26 percent and 16.59 percent year on year, while declining by 7.03 percent, 6.24 percent, 0.98 percent, 1.12 percent and 2.07 percent, month on month, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).