CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 28.75 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:57:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period last year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 28.75 percent, 25.58 percent, 6.96 percent, 7.97 percent and 10.36 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In November alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and import iron ore fines increased by 5.34 percent, 6.1 percent, 0.74 percent and 0.31 percent, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase cost of ferrous scrap decreased by 1.39 percent, month on month.


