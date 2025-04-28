 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chinese...

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 7.51 billion in Q1

Monday, 28 April 2025 10:05:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 7.51 billion ($1.0 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 21.36 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on April 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 94.65 billion ($13.1 billion) in the given period, down 6.2 percent year on year.  

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 8.14 billion ($1.1 billion), RMB 27.96 billion ($3.9 billion) and RMB 25.16 billion ($3.5 billion) in the first three months, down 52.8 percent, up 7.2 percent and up 59.7 percent year on year, respectively. 

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 1.50936 trillion ($0.21 trillion), up 0.8 percent year on year.  

 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Talk of steel output cuts in China in 2025 intensifies, Baosteel expects cuts to start from June

28 Apr | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit up 26.4 percent to RMB 2.434 billion in Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.9% in mid-April

28 Apr | Steel News

Hangzhou Steel posts net loss of RMB 34.9958 million for Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

Asian rebar prices remain stable, following trend in China

25 Apr | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down in April 14-20

25 Apr | Steel News

Shanxi Coking’s net profit decreases by 79.37 percent in 2024

25 Apr | Steel News

Fangda Special Steel posts net profit of RMB 250 million for Q1

24 Apr | Steel News

Shagang’s net profit up 37.56 percent to RMB 68.6568 million in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 1.5% in mid-April, stocks also up

24 Apr | Steel News