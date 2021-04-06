﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index higher in March

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 14:52:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 55.5 percent in March this year, 3.3 percentage points higher than in February, while 3.8 percentage points lower compared to the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to Lang Xuehong, deputy secretary general of CADA, the continuous downtrend in the stock market after the long Chinese New Year holiday exerted a negative impact on the auto market in March.

At the same time, the rapid growth in the January-February period of the current year consumed demand in advance, also negatively affecting the market performance in March. As for April, due to the Tomb-Sweeping Day holiday, some consumers in southern China will be unwilling to buy vehicles, which will drag down vehicle sales. However, the international auto show in spring will stimulate the vehicle market to certain extent, though Mr. Lang commented that the vehicle market could catch a “spring cold” in April. 

 


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Apr

CISA members’ gross profits up 160.36 percent in Jan-Feb
01  Apr

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 5% in March
01  Apr

Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020
01  Apr

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable
26  Mar

CAAM: China’s auto vehicle output up 1.2-fold in Mar 1-20