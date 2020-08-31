China’s steel sector PMI falls in Aug amid less demand, surging iron ore prices

Monday, 31 August 2020 17:59:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 47.0 percent, down 2.2 percentage points as compared to July, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP). In August, the steel production declined in response to lower domestic demand, while iron ore prices surged.

In August, the production index for the Chinese steel sector decreased by 5.2 percentage points compared to the previous month to 49.3 percent. The decline below the 50 percent mark means that, after steady rises, the mills corrected their outputs down slightly, amid less demand.

In August, the sub-index for new orders in the steel sector saw a drop of 2.1 percentage points month on month to 45.6 percent. The new export orders index indicated a decline of 8.1 percentage points month on month to 34.7 percent due to higher steel prices in the local market compared to the export market.

In the given month, the finished steel inventory index decreased to 37.2 percent, down 3.0 percentage points month on month.

At the same time, the purchase price index of raw materials in the Chinese steel sector increased by 5.6 percentage points month on month, to 71.4 percent. In August, surging iron ore prices curbed steelmakers’ profitability.

As for September, CSLC has forecast that demand for steel will improve in the traditional peak season, which will result in high levels of production activities, while iron ore prices are unlikely to decrease sharply, and so steel prices will fluctuate within a limited range at high levels.