Tuesday, 22 March 2022 11:46:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s steel scrap imports amounted to 27,600 mt, while in February alone steel scrap imports reached 14,700 mt, rising by 158.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In the first quarter last year, China had imported 55,389 mt of scrap, up 1545.54 percent compared to 3,366 mt recorded in the first three months of 2020.