﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI stable in September

Thursday, 15 October 2020 17:40:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector remained stable year on year, which is better than the year-on-year decline of 2.5 percent recorded in August this year, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 15.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.1 percent year on year in September, and edged up by 0.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in September Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.3 percent year on year and up 0.4 percent compared to August this year. In the first nine months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.6 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7374


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Oct

Valin Steel foresees higher Q3 profit amid better steel prices, bigger output
14  Oct

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.84% in Oct 1-10, stocks up due to holidays
30  Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.67 percent
29  Sep

CISA members’ gross profits down 18.6 percent in January-August
25  Sep

New 4 million mt stainless steel project to be built in Yangjiang