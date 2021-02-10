﻿
China's steel industry PPI rises by 9.9 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:37:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 9.9 percent year on year, 4.9 percentage points higher than that recorded in December last year amid stock replenishment ahead of the long Chinese New Year holiday (February 11-17) and the high levels of raw material prices, while up 3.8 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on February 10.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged up by 0.3 percent year on year in January, and increased by 1.0 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in January Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 0.9 percent year on year and up 1.4 percent compared to December last year. 

$1 = RMB 6.4391

 


