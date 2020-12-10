﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI rises by 2.0 percent in November

Thursday, 10 December 2020 17:15:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 2.0 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points higher than the year-on-year increase in the PPI recorded in October this year, amid good demand from downstream users and rising raw material prices, while increasing by 1.5 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 9.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 1.5 percent year on year in November, increasing by 0.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in November Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 1.6 percent year on year and up 0.7 percent compared to October this year. In the first 11 months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.5 percent year on year.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Dec

China’s iron ore imports down in Nov from Oct, up 10.9% in Jan-Nov
07  Dec

CAAM: Auto vehicle sales in China to reach 2.733 million units in Nov
03  Dec

MOT approves pilot plans for building strong transportation networks in China
01  Dec

Decline in CISA members’ gross profit eases by half to 4.5% in Jan-Oct
24  Nov

Decline in China’s steel sheet and plate exports slows to 18.7% in Jan-Oct