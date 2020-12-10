China's steel industry PPI rises by 2.0 percent in November

Thursday, 10 December 2020 17:15:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 2.0 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points higher than the year-on-year increase in the PPI recorded in October this year, amid good demand from downstream users and rising raw material prices, while increasing by 1.5 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 9.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 1.5 percent year on year in November, increasing by 0.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in November Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 1.6 percent year on year and up 0.7 percent compared to October this year. In the first 11 months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.5 percent year on year.