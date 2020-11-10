China's steel industry PPI rises by 0.3 percent in October

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 14:58:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 0.3 percent year on year, shifting from the stable trend year on year recorded in September, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 10.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.1 percent year on year in October, and remained stable month on month. Meanwhile, in October Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.4 percent year on year and up 0.2 percent compared to September. In the first ten months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.6 percent year on year.