China's steel industry PPI down six percent in January-October

In the January-October period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 6.0 percent year on year, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In October alone, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 7.5 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.4 percent month on month.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.9 percent year on year in October, while it edged down by 0.1 percent month on month. Also in October, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.7 percent year on year and decreased by 0.3 percent compared to August.

In the January-October period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.1 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices also decreased by 2.1 percent year on year.