China's steel industry PPI down 5.9 percent in January-April

Monday, 13 May 2024 09:55:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 5.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In April alone, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 8.5 percent year on year, while decreasing by 2.5 percent month on month.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.5 percent year on year in April, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in April, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 3.0 percent year on year and decreased by 0.3 percent compared to March.

In the January-April period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.7 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 3.3 percent year on year.