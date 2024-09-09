 |  Login 
China's steel industry PPI down 5.1 percent in January-August

Monday, 09 September 2024 09:40:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 5.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In August alone, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 8.0 percent year on year, while declining by 4.4 percent month on month.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 1.8 percent year on year in August, while it edged down by 0.7 percent month on month. Also in August, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 0.8 percent year on year and declined by 0.6 percent compared to July.

In the January-August period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 1.9 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 2.1 percent year on year.


