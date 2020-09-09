﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 2.5 percent in August

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:16:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 2.5 percent year on year, 2.1 percentage points slower than the decline of 4.6 percent recorded in July this year, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 9.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) declined by 2.0 percent year on year in August, and edged up by 0.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in August Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.5 percent year on year and up 0.6 percent compared to July this year. In the first eight months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.7 percent year on year.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Sep

China’s Henan Province to build 35 new highways in 2021-35
03  Sep

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales to rise by 11.3 percent in August
27  Aug

Chinese steel sector’s gross profit down 32% in January-July
27  Aug

China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in Aug 1-21
24  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August