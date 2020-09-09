China's steel industry PPI down 2.5 percent in August

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:16:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 2.5 percent year on year, 2.1 percentage points slower than the decline of 4.6 percent recorded in July this year, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 9.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) declined by 2.0 percent year on year in August, and edged up by 0.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in August Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.5 percent year on year and up 0.6 percent compared to July this year. In the first eight months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.7 percent year on year.