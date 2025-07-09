China's steel industry PPI down 10.3 percent in H1

In June this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 11.3 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points faster compared to the declining pace recorded in May, while moving down 1.8 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-June period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 10.3 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 3.6 percent year on year in June, while it edged down by 0.4 percent month on month. Also in June, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 4.3 percent year on year and decreased by 0.7 percent compared to May this year.

In the January-June period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.8 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 2.9 percent year on year.