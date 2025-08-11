 |  Login 
China's steel industry PPI down 10.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 11 August 2025 09:39:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In July this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.0 percent year on year, 1.3 percentage points slower compared to the declining pace recorded in June, while moving down 0.3 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-July period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 10.2 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 3.6 percent year on year in July, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Also in July, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 4.5 percent year on year and decreased by 0.3 percent compared to June this year.

In the January-July period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.9 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 3.2 percent year on year.


