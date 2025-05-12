 |  Login 
China's steel industry PPI down 10 percent in January-April

Monday, 12 May 2025 09:48:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In April this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 8.6 percent year on year, while moving down 1.0 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-April period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 10.0 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 2.7 percent year on year in April, while it edged down by 0.4 percent month on month. Also in April, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.7 percent year on year and decreased by 0.6 percent compared to March this year.

In the January-April period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.4 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices also decreased by 2.4 percent year on year.


