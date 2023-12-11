China's steel industry PPI decreases by 2.3 percent in November

Monday, 11 December 2023 11:46:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 2.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.1 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-November period this year, China’s PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.2 percent year on year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 3.0 percent year on year in November, while it edged down by 0.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in November, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 4.0 percent year on year and decreased by 0.3 percent compared to October.

In the January-November period this year, China’s PPI decreased by 3.1 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers’ purchase prices dropped by 3.6 percent year on year.