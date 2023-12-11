﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI decreases by 2.3 percent in November

Monday, 11 December 2023 11:46:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 2.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.1 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-November period this year, China’s PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.2 percent year on year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 3.0 percent year on year in November, while it edged down by 0.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in November, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 4.0 percent year on year and decreased by 0.3 percent compared to October.   

In the January-November period this year, China’s PPI decreased by 3.1 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers’ purchase prices dropped by 3.6 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Baosteel raises local HRC prices by RMB 200/mt for January

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group becomes second largest shareholder in Fushun Special Steel

12 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.8 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 640.7 billion in Jan-Nov

11 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices resume uptrend amid rising futures prices

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 11, 2023

11 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic steel section prices follow upward trend

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 11, 2023

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 50, 2023

11 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials