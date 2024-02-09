China's steel industry PPI declines by 2.9 percent in January

Friday, 09 February 2024 10:00:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 2.9 percent year on year, while increasing by 0.4 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.5 percent year on year in January, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in January, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 3.4 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to December.