China’s steel bars exports down 30.7 percent in January-August

Thursday, 24 September 2020 12:47:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 4.87 million mt, down 30.7 percent year on year, while wire rod exports in the period amounted to 1.29 million mt, down 6.8 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volume of angles/channels came to 1.94 million mt in the given period, down 14.1 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.46 million mt, down 29.2 percent year on year, while its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 180,000 mt and 170,000 mt, respectively, up 10.3 percent and down 35.8 percent year on year.


Tags: wire rod  longs  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


