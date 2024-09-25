China’s stainless steel exports up 18.02 percent in January-August

In August this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 99,500 mt, down 16.81 percent month on month, while down 43 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In August, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 488,000 mt, up 18.85 percent month on month, while up 33.22 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.327 million mt and 3.2633 million mt, up 14.96 percent and 18.02 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 388,500 mt, down 33.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 102.66 percent year on year. In the first eight months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.9363 million mt, up 20.21 percent year on year.

In August, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 7,060 mt, up 32.66 percent month on month, while decreasing by 60.77 percent year on year. In the January-August period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 67,300 mt, down 69.59 percent year on year.