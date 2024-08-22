China’s stainless steel exports up 15.7 percent in January-July

In July this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 119,700 mt, down 8.84 percent month on month, while down 12.54 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In July, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 410,500 mt, down 9.33 percent month on month, while rising by 14.09 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.2275 million mt and 2.7754 million mt, up 25.3 percent and 15.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 290,800 mt, down 9.58 percent month on month, while increasing by 30.4 percent year on year. In the first seven months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.5479 million mt, up 9.08 percent year on year.

In July, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 5,320 mt, down 20.93 percent month on month, while decreasing by 72 percent year on year. In the January-July period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 60,200 mt, down 70.37 percent year on year.