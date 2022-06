Wednesday, 22 June 2022 12:04:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that China’s local government bonds issued in June will amount to RMB 1567.3 billion ($234.3 billion), which will be the highest monthly level in history.

Experts said the issuance of new special bonds for 2022 will be completed by the end of June, which will promote faster growth in local infrastructure investment.