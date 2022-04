China’s special bonds to reach RMB 3.65 trillion in 2022

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:40:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



On April 12, China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) stated that China will issue RMB 3.65 trillion ($0.57 trillion) of new special bonds in 2022, which will be invested in nine major fields, including infrastructure construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, forestry and water conservation.

Similar articles

China exports 676,000 motor vehicles in January-March

China’s iron ore imports down 5.2 percent in January-March

China’s steel exports down 25.5 percent in January-March

New RMB lending in China amounts to 2.12 trillion in March

CPCA: China’s vehicle output and sales to face strong pressure in Apr

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales decline by 11.7 percent in March

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 25.6 percent in March

China's steel industry PPI rises by 9.4 percent in March

CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales down 5% at end of Mar