﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s special bonds reach RMB 541.6 billion in as of Feb 10

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 15:48:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that as of February 10 this year China issued RMB 541.6 billion ($85 billion) of new special bonds, accounting for 37 percent of the new special bonds which the MOF last December said would be issued.

In particular, the first quarter this year will be the peak season for new special bonds, aiming to provide sufficient financial support for infrastructure construction.

In mid-December last year, MOF issued RMB 1.46 trillion ($0.23 trillion) of new special bonds for 2022 in advance.

The special bonds will be invested in nine major fields, including transportation, energy, agriculture, forestry and water conservation projects, ecological and environmental protection projects, social programs, urban and rural cold chain logistics facilities, municipal and industrial park infrastructure, major national strategic projects, and low-income housing projects.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Feb

China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales to reach 5.5 million units in 2022
11 Feb

Valin Lianyuan Steel starts construction of 1,580 mm HR line
08 Feb

Heavy truck sales in China down 57 percent in January
07 Feb

China’s Baowu Group to cooperate with Baogang Group
07 Feb

China’s steel sector PMI rises in January amid stock buildup