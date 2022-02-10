China’s special bonds reach RMB 3.5844 trillion in 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 11:36:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that in December last year China issued RMB 113.6 billion ($17.9 billion) of new bonds, including RMB 101.1 billion ($15.9 billion) of special bonds.

In 2021, China issued RMB 4.3709 trillion ($0.69 trillion) of new bonds, including RMB 3.5844 trillion ($0.56 trillion) of special bonds.

As of the end of December last year, the balance of local government debt nationwide amounted to RMB 30.47 trillion ($4.8 trillion), within the quota of RMB 33.27743 trillion ($5.2 trillion) set by China at the beginning of 2021.