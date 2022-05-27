﻿
China’s special bonds reach RMB 1.82 trillion as of May 26

Friday, 27 May 2022 12:02:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that as of May 26 this year China issued RMB 1.82 trillion ($0.27 trillion) of new special bonds.

In particular, in the May 1-26 period, the new special bonds amounted to RMB 418.173 billion ($62 billion).

According to the relevant document, total new special bonds in May will likely reach RMB 631.962 billion ($93.8 billion), which will be the highest monthly level so far this year.

The special bonds will mostly be invested into major fields such as transportation, energy, agriculture, forestry and water conservation projects, ecological and environmental protection projects, social programs, urban and rural logistics facilities, municipal and industrial park infrastructure, major national strategic projects, and low-income housing projects.


