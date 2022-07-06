﻿
English
China’s special bonds reach RMB 1.37 trillion in June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 13:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that in June this year China issued RMB 1.37 trillion ($0.2 trillion) of new special bonds.

Moreover, local governments are working hard to implement the application of the third batch of special bonds.

The third batch of special bonds will promote the expansion of effective investment, for instance, in addition to transportation infrastructure construction, existing energy projects, and low-income housing projects, there will be new infrastructure and new energy projects. In addition, in the future the special bond quota for 2023 could also be given to the projects in the third batch.


Tags: China Far East 

