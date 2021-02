Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:55:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Shandong Province aims to eliminate 1.8 million mt of coking capacity in 2021 and eliminate four coke ovens with carbonization chamber heights of less than 5.5 meters, as announced in a press release by Shandong Provincial government.

At the same time, Shandong Province will tighten standards for energy-intensive industries, shut down production capacities that fail to meet the standards within a specific period, and will speed up the elimination of outdated production capacities.