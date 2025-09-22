 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s semis exports up 12% in August from July, up 292% in Jan-Aug 2025

Monday, 22 September 2025 15:45:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In August this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.76 million mt, up 12 percent month on month, while rising by 230 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities. Since demand in the local market in China was weak in the June-August period, mills and traders were relying on exports, and billet was one of the main products for export sale amid poor rebar market conditions.

In the January-August period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 9.24 million mt, up 292 percent year on year.

Before the middle of July, the wide price gap between billet from China and billet of other origins like Indonesia or Russia contributed to the relatively high export volume of Chinese billet. Since orders have already been booked for shipment in September and October, weaker demand and the lack of further price cuts for Chinese billet since the latter half of July may exert a negative impact on Chinese billet export volumes after October.


Tags: Billet Semis China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Global View on Billet: Market improves slightly, but mainly in mood not deals

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Permit certificate periods changed for Turkey’s inward processing regime

18 Sep | Steel News

SE Asian billet buyers ignore higher ex-China offers, look for cheaper alternatives

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s billet buyers prefer local bookings amid mostly unworkable import offers

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet sellers pause offers amid bearish pressures overseas and locally

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

Slight improvement seen in Chinese billet market, start of a trend in Asia?

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate in small margin

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Kametstal doubles billet output at continuous casting machine No. 1

15 Sep | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Hope for better September fades away with unchanged prices and duty in Egypt

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s provisional safeguard duty for import billet shocks the market as supplies are to drop significantly

12 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Billet
Length:  9 - 14 m
Edge Length1:  130 mm
Edge Length2:  130 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer
Billet
Length:  9 - 14 m
Edge Length1:  150 mm
Edge Length2:  150 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer
Billet
Length:  9 - 14 mm
Edge Length1:  165 mm
Edge Length2:  165 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer