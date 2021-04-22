﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s rebar production rises by 18.9 percent in March

Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:38:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 63.357 million mt, up 18.9 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point slower than the increase recorded in the first two months this year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China’s wire rod production amounted to 39.156 million mt in the first three months this year, up 16.3 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points slower than the increase seen in the first two months of the year.

According to SteelOrbis’ data, local rebar prices in China indicated an overall increasing trend in March, rising to their highest level in the given month at RMB 4,900/mt ex-warehouse on March 30 amid good demand during the peak season for business and support from rebar futures prices.


Tags: rebar  China  Far East  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Apr

CISA mills’ daily steel output keep going up in mid-April
16  Apr

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.6 percent in early April
12  Apr

Shagang Group raises local rebar prices by $30/mt for mid-April
08  Apr

Iron ore prices stop rising as futures retreat, demand outlook unclear
06  Apr

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.3 percent in late March