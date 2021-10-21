China’s rebar output down almost a quarter in September

Thursday, 21 October 2021 14:54:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China’s rebar and wire rod outputs totaled 17.698 million mt and 11.171 million mt, down 24.7 percent and 27.2 percent year on year, while down 12.0 percent and 11.2 percent month on month, respectively, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The rebar and wire rod outputs indicated big declines due to production restrictions and power supply limitations, resulting in the overall uptrend seen in local rebar prices in China in September, with the highest level of RMB 5,967/mt being seen on September 30, with the lowest level during the month at RMB 5,287/mt on September 1, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

In the January-September period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 195.452 million mt, up 0.6 percent year on year, 3.4 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first eight months this year,.

Wire rod production amounted to 120.568 million mt in the first nine months, down 2.3 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 1.1 percent seen in the first eight months this year.