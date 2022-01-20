China’s rebar output down 4.8% in 2021, though Dec output up from Nov

Thursday, 20 January 2022 14:09:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, China’s rebar production totaled 252.063 million mt, down 4.8 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the first 11 months this year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Wire rod production amounted to 155.851 million mt in 2021, down 7.2 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first 11 months.

In December alone, China’s rebar and wire rod outputs totaled 20.026 million mt and 12.723 million mt, down 14 percent and 12.7 percent year on year, while up 12.7 percent and 15.4 percent month on month, respectively.

The rebar and wire rod outputs indicated an overall uptrend in December compared to November. Rebar prices edged up in the given month, with the highest level of RMB 4,930/mt during the month being seen on December 20, while rebar prices moved down in late December, with the lowest level of RMB 4,747/mt being seen on December 31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.